  • 'Endangered' 12-year-old girl found safe in Arkansas, state police confirm

    Updated:

    MARION CO., Ark. - UPDATE (8 PM) Police confirmed the missing child has been found safe. 

     

    ORIGINAL STORY: 

    Arkansas state police are searching for a missing, “endangered” 12-year-old girl. 

    According to police, Blaykin Armer was last seen in Lead Hill, Ark. That is in Marion County.

    Armer was last seen wearing a yellow hoodie and blue jeans. 

    Police said she is 5-foot and weighs 90 pounds. 

    If you have any information regarding her whereabouts, you are asked to call the Marion County Sheriff’s Office at 870-449-4236.

