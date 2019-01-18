'Endangered' 12-year-old girl found safe in Arkansas, state police confirm

MARION CO., Ark. - UPDATE (8 PM) Police confirmed the missing child has been found safe.
***UPDATE: FOUND SAFE*** pic.twitter.com/b7PKSg5ff7— AR State Police (@ARStatePolice) January 18, 2019
ORIGINAL STORY:
Arkansas state police are searching for a missing, “endangered” 12-year-old girl.
According to police, Blaykin Armer was last seen in Lead Hill, Ark. That is in Marion County.
Armer was last seen wearing a yellow hoodie and blue jeans.
***ARKANSAS MISSING / ENDANGERED CHILD**** pic.twitter.com/FG7XMD78W2— AR State Police (@ARStatePolice) January 18, 2019
Police said she is 5-foot and weighs 90 pounds.
If you have any information regarding her whereabouts, you are asked to call the Marion County Sheriff’s Office at 870-449-4236.
This is a developing story. Stay with FOX13 for the latest updates.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- 5-year-old girl abducted, assaulted outside Memphis elementary school to lure sister into fight
- 2 people shot, killed by West Memphis police after running over officer in stolen vehicle
- Police set up substation inside local apartment complex plagued by drugs, gangs and crimes
- PHOTOS: Mid-South’s Most Wanted Fugitives
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}