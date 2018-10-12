'Evil individual' wanted for attempted murder captured on I-55

DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. - A traffic stop along a major Mid-South interstate led to the arrest of a violent fugitive.
Deputies conducted a traffic stop on Interstate-55 earlier today. During the stop, Joseph Dwain Bryan, who was wanted out of South Carolina was arrested.
Laurens County (SC) Sheriff Don Reynolds called Bryan an “evil individual" and said "the amount of torture and pain the vitim endured at the hands of Joseph Bryan is unbelievable," according to FOX Carolina.
The station reported Bryan is suspected of intentionally burning a “vulnerable” adult on October 5. The victim is being treated for severe burns to his arms and face.
Investigators searched Bryan’s home on October 5 and found evidence, but the wanted suspect was not there.
He had a warrant for Kidnapping and Attempted Murder out of Laurens County.
Dwain is currently being held in DeSoto County Jail and is awaiting extradition back to South Carolina.
