'Excessive heat warning' posing extreme dangers for Mid-South

- MEMPHIS, Tenn. -
- Dangerous heat is occurring across the mid-south
- An “Excessive Heat Warning” is active until 8pm
- An Excessive Heat Warning means that prolonged activity outdoors “will” result in a heat-related illness
- A Heat Advisory will be active tomorrow from 11 am – 8pm
- A Heat Advisory means that prolonged activity “has the potential” to result in a heat-related illness
- Overnight lows will not provide much relief tonight: near 77° at it’s coolest
- The heat index tomorrow will reach near 109°
- Please take the heat seriously and exercise caution
- Schedule cooling breaks every twenty minutes (or sooner) when working outdoors
- Seek out air conditioning and shade
- Hydrate all day long with healthy liquids
- Check on others
- NEVER leave anyone in a car when running into a store
- LOCK your car once you park it at home (25% of heat-related car/child deaths are a result of children climbing into an unlocked car and getting trapped)
- Make sure your pets have good cool clear water
