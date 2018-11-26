  • 'Flying' Mid-South preacher goes viral

    Updated:

    The word of God can be uplifting. For one Mid-South pastor, it took him to new heights. 

    The video was taken in Brown Missionary Baptist Church. The post by ZaKnedria LeUnshae Webb has been shared more than 42,000 times and viewed by millions. 

    Click here to watch a clean feed from the church's Youtube when the preacher took off.

    The church responded by posting a video of Preacher Bartholomew Orr responding to criticism and expressing his gratefulness that video is spreading the word of Jesus. 

