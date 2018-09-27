'Food Truck Fridays at FedExForum' continues tomorrow

Look for a place to grab lunch tomorrow?
The FedEx Forum has you covered.
Every Friday through October 5, local food trucks will be parked on the FedExForum Plaza offering their custom creations to the downtown lunch crowd.
Participants can experience the mobile food movement and beat the Memphis heat with covered seating on the outdoor plaza.
Food Trucks that will be making a stop on the FedExForum Plaza this week are Moe’s, Voodoo Café, Fuel Food Truck, Chow Dog Things and MemPops.
