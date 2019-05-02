'Foul odor' leads police to dead person inside Memphis home

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A complaint about a “foul odor” led to police finding a dead person inside a Whitehaven home.
Officers responded to an apartment complex in the 3900 block of Elvis Presley Blvd after someone reported a foul odor coming from a residence.
Once inside, police found a person who had died. The cause of death is undetermined at this point.
Memphis police classified the case as an ongoing death investigation.
