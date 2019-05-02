  • 'Foul odor' leads police to dead person inside Memphis home

    Updated:

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A complaint about a “foul odor” led to police finding a dead person inside a Whitehaven home.

    Officers responded to an apartment complex in the 3900 block of Elvis Presley Blvd after someone reported a foul odor coming from a residence.

    Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

    CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

    Trending stories:

    Once inside, police found a person who had died. The cause of death is undetermined at this point.

    Memphis police classified the case as an ongoing death investigation.
     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories