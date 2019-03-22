0 'Give me my money.' Woman drives from Atlanta to Memphis to confront tax preparer

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - An Atlanta woman who was upset with her tax preparer was arrested after she drove to Memphis to confront the business owner.

Shanice Jackson, 26, was charged with two counts of aggravated assault and one count of vandalism. The charges stem from an incident on March 18 outside a tax business on E. Shelby Drive.

When officers arrived, they found Jackson holding a baseball bat while standing in front of the business.

Officers then spoke with the business owner and her daughter about what happened. The owner told police she received a call that morning from Jackson, who allegedly said she was “coming to Memphis to shoot her s*** up,” according to an arrest affidavit.

Several hours later, the witnesses said they were outside when they saw Jackson walking toward them with a baseball bat. They ran inside and locked the doors to the business.

Jackson allegedly began hitting the windows with the baseball bat and yelled “give me my money, b****.” Both witnesses said she pointed the bat at them, and at that point they were in fear for their lives and called police, according to the affidavit.

The witnesses said Jackson then took the bat and began hitting the business owner’s car.

Officers reviewed surveillance video in the area and said it corroborated the witness statements.

Police spoke with Jackson and she gave her side of the story. She told investigators she filed her taxes with the business and has not received all her money. That morning she decided to drive from Atlanta and confront the business owner, according to the arrest affidavit.

Jackson was taken into custody, booked into the Shelby County jail and was later released on bond.

