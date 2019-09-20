"Give me that gun before you hurt yourself old man": Suspect shot while stealing tv, sheriff says

MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, Miss. - A suspected burglar was shot and arrested after breaking into someone's house, the Mississippi Sheriff's Department said.
Police were called to the 100 block of East 1st Street on September 17 at 3 a.m. Deputies were also brought in to help.
When detectives talked to the homeowner, he said he woke up in the middle of the night due to loud noise.
The man walked into the living room with a gun and saw Charles Lancaster, 47, in his house, according to the news release. He told him to leave, police said.
Lancaster refused and started unplugging the TV. The homeowner once again told him to leave.
"Give me that gun before you hurt yourself old man," Lancaster said.
The man then shot Lancaster in the leg.
Lancaster was found across the street and taken to the hospital. He was also arrested and charged with residential burglary.
