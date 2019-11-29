'Glice' skating rink opens for the Mid-South

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A new way to skate has arrived in the Mid-South.
The Glice Rink is an outdoor, eco-friendly ice skating experience at Shelby Farms Park.
"The rink is made from heat-pressed polymers rather than ice, so water and electricity are not required for operation. The materials used in the rink are 100% recyclable, making it the greenest option possible for winter fun. It's added holiday fun without added impact to the environment," according to the news release.
People can ice skate any time, regardless of the temperature.
The rate is $10 per person (all ages) for a 50-minute session. Sessions begin at the top of
the hour. When the rink is at capacity, access may be limited. The rate includes skates.
The rink is located on the lawn of the First Horizon Foundation Visitor Center overlooking Hyde Lake.
The hours are the following:
- Sunday - Thursday | Noon-9 p.m. (last skate session at 8 p.m.)
- Friday + Saturday | Noon-10 p.m. (last skate session at 9 p.m.)
