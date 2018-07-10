  • 'Go back inside or I will blow your head off': Employee forced to open safe during robbery

    Memphis police are trying to find a suspected robber after a popular restaurant had thousands of dollars stolen. 

    According to the police report, an employee was locking up the Benihana on the 900 block of Ridgeway Boulevard around midnight on June 8. 

    A man armed with a silver handgun then came out of the bushes and said 'Go back inside or I will blow your head off."

    The two went into the back office and the employee opened the safe. The robber was able to make off with around $2,000.  

    There were no witnesses to the crime. 

     

