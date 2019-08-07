0 'Grapes of Wrath' operation charges 16 for drug trafficking with ties to Grape Street Crips

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Officials with the Department of Justice have charged 16 defendants with ties to the Grape Street Crips.

A federal grand jury charged more than a dozen people with conspiracy to process various controlled substances with intent to distribute and several other criminal violations of federal firearms.

Operation ‘Grapes of Wrath’ focused on the Grape Street Crips street gang in Memphis. The ATF began investigating shootings in the Memphis area during the Summer of 2018.

The DEA, ATF, and other law enforcement partners developed suspects in connection with drug distribution, specifically the distribution of heroin and meth.

Here’s a list of the defendants charged:

Travon Allen a/k/a "Little Y," 30, Los Angeles, California

Ozene Benson, 27, Memphis, Tennessee

Vincent Boykin a/k/a "Veto," 31, Memphis, Tennessee

Antwan Brown, 31, Memphis, Tennessee

Christopher Brown, 29, Memphis, Tennessee

Lonnell Davis, 41, Memphis, Tennessee

Clifton Graves, 35, Memphis, Tennessee

Preston Hampton a/k/a "Grape da Shooter," 26, Memphis, Tennessee

Amber Howe, 31, Memphis, Tennessee

Claude Cordell Irby, 23, Memphis, Tennessee

Eddie Johnson a/k/a "Eddie Grape," 36, Memphis, Tennessee

Lapheal Johnson a/k/a "Peaches," 25, Jackson, Tennessee

Tionna Jones, 24, Memphis, Tennessee Terrell

Kennedy, 34, Memphis, Tennessee

Antonio Lurry, 37, Memphis, Tennessee

Tarzell Worles a/k/a "Snugg," 26, Memphis, Tennessee

Here’s a list of the counts from the Department of Justice:

Count 1 of the indictment charges all of the defendants with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine. This drug conspiracy operated from December 1, 2018 until May 30, 2019.

Count 2 of the indictment charges Tarzell Worles (“Snugg”), Amber Howe, Antonio Lurry, Christopher Brown, and Clifton Graves with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute one kilogram or more of heroin. This drug conspiracy operated from March of 2018 through April 4, 2019.

Count 3 of the indictment charges Tarzell Worles (“Snugg”) and Amber Howe with possession of fentanyl with intent to distribute on January 30, 2019.

Count 4 of the indictment charges Tarzell Worles (“Snugg”) and Amber Howe with possession of heroin with intent to distribute on January 30, 2019.

Count 5 of the indictment charges Tarzell Worles (“Snugg”) with conspiracy to possess MDMA with intent to distribute. According to the indictment, this conspiracy operated from December 1, 2018, through April 4, 2019.

Count 6 of the indictment charges Tarzell Worles (“Snugg”) with possession of MDMA with intent to distribute on April 4, 2019.

Count 7 of the indictment charges Clifton Graves, an unlawful user of marijuana and promethazine, with illegally possessing 10 Winchester 12 gauge shotgun shells, 139 Winchester .40 caliber bullets, 12 Hornady .40 caliber bullets, 27 Speer .357 caliber bullets, and 31 Hornady .380 caliber bullets on February 18, 2019. Federal law prohibits unlawful users of narcotics from possessing firearms or ammunition that have moved in or affected interstate commerce.

Count 8 of the indictment charges Clifton Graves, an unlawful user of marijuana and promethazine, with illegally possessing a Ruger LCR revolver and a Sig Sauer 516 semiautomatic rifle on February 18, 2019.

Count 9 of the indictment charges Vincent Boykin (“Veto”) and Travon Allen (“Little Y”) with possessing 50 grams or more of methamphetamine with intent to distribute from March 18, 2019 until April 24, 2019.

Count 10 of the indictment charges Vincent Boykin (“Veto”) with possession 50 grams or more of methamphetamine with intent to distribute on April 24, 2019.

Count 11 of the indictment charges Ozene Benson and Antwan Brown with possession 50 grams or more methamphetamine with intent to distribute on May 30, 2019.

