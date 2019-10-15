'Hands-free' ordinance finally headed to the Memphis City Council floor

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - More than three months after the state law went into effect, the local version of the hands-free ordinance finally heads to the Memphis City Council floor.
RELATED: Tennessee hopes hands-free cellphone law will decrease crashes caused by distracted driving
When we talked about this ordinance two weeks ago, one councilwoman proposed community service for drivers caught using their phones while driving.
However, it didn't make the ordinance. That proposal is gone.
According to councilman Worth Morgan, the council was informed Tuesday that community service could not be part of the city’s hands-free ordinance because the state has certain restrictions on fines.
Right now, Memphis police cannot ticket you if you are caught using your phone in the city of Memphis.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- MPD identifies victim after human bones found near boat ramp
- Southaven man arrested for molesting children, creating child porn, deputies say
- Mom kills 2 young daughters, husband before trying to kill self, police say
- PHOTOS: Mid-South’s Most Wanted Fugitives
Last week, councilwoman Patrice Robinson proposed a warning for a first-time offense, community service on a second offense and a $50 fine on the third offense.
That won’t be moving forward. Instead, it’ll be a $50 fine for each offense.
“This will be a $50 fine, and we can’t force people to defer that with community service, but the judge can with driving school being an option,” Morgan explained.
The ordinance passed its first reading. It’ll have two more readings before it could finally become law in Memphis.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}