0 'He can't beat me yet.' Local father and son accomplishing tennis goals

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Taurus Armstrong played college tennis, but his 10-year old son Trey isn't too far from taking over the crown as best in the family.

“He can't beat me yet,” Armstrong said. “I don't play as much as I used to. So, he's getting pretty close.

He's going to be able to beat me in a few years. Maybe next year.”

There's no shame in that. At 10-years-old, Trey's skills are far advanced for his age. It isn't just a hobby.

He wants the game to be his profession.

“I can have a job that's fun,” the younger Armstrong said. “So, I don't have a job that's boring because I

get bored often.”

Trey is busy with tournaments, workouts, performing in musicals and excelling in the books. He's reading at a 9th-grade level.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:

“When it comes to passing an essay I try my best,” Trey said. “I do good but, when it comes to the big words, I need help sometimes but usually I get them right.”

Armstrong said his son picks up things pretty quickly.

“Any sport he played he picked up on it really… really fast,” Armstrong said. “I played tennis, so we played all the time. So he was always in the game. Always seeing me play. Seeing as older people play. He picked up the game really fast.”

Trey recently finished second in a local Mississippi qualifier tournament and sixth at a southern regional.

“He says he wants to play in Wimbledon,” Armstrong said. “That's what he says. He said he wants to play there.”

Trey already has his game plan for what it will take to get there.

“Lots of hard work,” he said. “Determination and good sportsmanship and most of all hard work and good friends. People I can compete with.”

Trey hopes this leads to his ultimate goal.

“To become the number one professional in the world,” he said.

© 2019 Cox Media Group.