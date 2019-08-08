"He could be anywhere": TBI says no confirmed sightings of escaped inmate Curtis Watson

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Tenn. - The search is continuing for an escaped Tennessee inmate who is accused of killing a woman during his getaway.
Curtis Tate made his escape on Wednesday. On Thursday, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said despite multiple reports of people seeing him across the state, there have not been any confirmed sighting.
In a news conference on Thursday, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation urged neighbors to check each other and said, "he could be anywhere."
We are aware of numerous reports of sightings of Curtis Watson across the state, including in Marshall County. At this time, there have been no confirmed sightings of the wanted fugitive. We will keep you posted here on new details as we are able to do so! pic.twitter.com/9D3oxD74aZ— TBI (@TBInvestigation) August 8, 2019
According to officials, that inmate killed a woman during the escape. TBI officials confirmed the victim was Debra Johnson, 64, a TDOC employee.
In a press conference, TBI officials said Johnson was found dead inside her home around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday. They said her home is located on the premises of the prison, but it is unclear how Watson gained access.
Immediately after Johnson's body was found, officers conducted an inmate count and discovered Watson was missing. That is when the manhunt began.
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and Lauderdale County authorities are all investigating the incident.
Watson is still on the run, and authorities are actively searching for him. Investigators said Watson should be considered "extremely dangerous."
