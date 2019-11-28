0 'He has a love I can't even explain:' 7-year-old hosts 'feast of giving' for the homeless

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A 7-year-old boy in Memphis shows us how we can all make a difference in the lives of others despite our age.

Cayden Wilson teamed up with a church in Memphis today to help feed and clothe several people in need at Morris Park.

FOX13 was live at the park to see more about the boy’s inspiration to give back

At this early age, Cayden has really got a glimpse of reality like how some people are less off than others.

He said felt compelled to do what he could to help.

All the bags Cayden fills, he knows they will help others.

While people filled their bellies, Cayden handed out gifts.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:

“He is a unique child,” April Wilson, his mother. “He always has a big heart. I never really see him get mad. He always wants to give. He has a love i can’t even explain.”

The fuel behind Cayden’s compassion to give started when he noticed a homeless person outside of a grocery store.

“We went in Walmart, and we bought the patron some items,” she said. “From there Cayden has had a strong interest in giving back.”

Cayden said that's when he understood there may be others in need and with the support of his mom, they could reach more people at the annual feast of giving.

“Help for them to take care of themselves because it is getting cold,” he said. “Some of them don’t have jackets. Or hats so i am giving them things that they can have to protect them.”

Wilson is very proud of her son.

“I was willing to do whatever i needed to do to make his dream come true,” she said.

Cayden was also helped by family member and local businesses for the supplies he needed to give others.



© 2019 Cox Media Group.