0 'He was being a hero:' Tennessee state trooper remembered after deadly crash on I-40

JACKSON, Tenn. - Funeral arrangements are being made for a Tennessee Highway Patrol trooper killed in the line of duty Monday.

Matthew Gatti, 24, was responding to a vehicle fire call when he lost control of his vehicle and crashed.

Gatti was driving eastbound on I-40 when he lost control, went sideways and hit a tractor-trailer -- and then another one. Officials said Gatti was pronounced dead at the scene.

FOX13 was there as Gatti’s body was brought from the Tennessee Crime Lab to Arrington Funeral Directors in Jackson, Tennessee Tuesday.

A parade of first responders carried Gatti’s body under an American flag waving high above. His parents, Christopher and Christy Gatti, stood under the shadow of the flag crying as first responders stood at attention.

Just hours prior, FOX13 sat with the Gatti’s on their front porch, discussing their son’s legacy.

Gatti loved helping people. That’s why he became a trooper and that’s ultimately how he died: helping someone.

That’s the way his family wants him to be remembered.

“It’s difficult (to put into words),” Gatti’s father, Christopher Gatti, said. “Sometimes reality sets in. Most of the time it just doesn’t seem real. It seems like something that happens on TV. It’s not something you as an individual go through.”

Matt was their eldest son. He was killed at just 24-years-old.

The last time they spoke to him was a fond memory.

“It was at church Sunday night. I gave him a hug as he was getting ready to go,” said Christopher. “I gave him a hug and said, ‘I love you.’ That’s the last thing I was able to tell him. I’m glad that’s the last thing he heard from me.”

Gatti was a correctional officer at the Madison County Jail before joining the Highway Patrol in June of 2018. That’s where he met Sam Wendorff.

“He loved, loved being a trooper,” Wendorff told FOX13 Tuesday. “That’s all he could talk about.”

He said Monday was just like any other day.

“I had pulled over to do a motorist assist. No longer than two minutes after I called it in, Gatti came over the radio and said, ‘Hey, I’m right behind you. I’m going to assist on this.’”

Their final moments together, at the very end of their shift, just a mere minutes before the crash that took Gatti’s life.

“We changed the tire and I said, ‘Hey, thanks for stopping.’ I said, ‘Be safe going home.’ He said, ‘No problem.’

“Then I was about 10 minutes down the road and he went to the dispatch for that vehicle fire.” Wendorff said. “I probably should have turned around at that point, but I didn’t.”

Wendorff said it was his love of people that made him a good trooper. It’s also the reason he answered that dispatch even though it was time to go home.

“We have a job to do – write citations,” he said. “That’s the bad part of the job. But we are here to help society. I think Matthew understood that and it showed.”

Wendorff spent Tuesday with Gatti’s widow, Anna. FOX13 spoke with him outside the funeral home as the family made arrangements inside.

“It hasn’t quite hit me yet,” he said. “It’s like every time I turn around we are backing up each other. That’s not going to be there anymore.”

FOX13 asked Christopher Gatti how the world should remember his son.

“Dinners were never a dull moment growing up at our house. If there was to be a class clown, it was going to be him. He was going to be in the thick of things,” he said.

Both Christopher Gatti and Sam Wendorff said he was a loyal son and brother, a loving husband, and a faithful Christian.

“He never had an enemy,” Gatti said. “Even when he worked in the jail. There were inmates that tried to strut their feathers, if you will, but they respected Matt.”

Matt Gatti had big plans to join the air corps at THP. He and his wife discussed starting a family.

“As my brother put it, he was being a hero,” the grieving father said.

