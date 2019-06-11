0 'He was going to rape me or kill me': Memphis woman shares terrifying story after escaping kidnapper

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis police are searching for a man who they said kidnapped one woman and robbed an Uber Eats driver – all in the same night in Cooper-Young.

The victim of the kidnapping told FOX13 she had to escape because she feared he was going to kill her.

“He had me. He was going to rape me or kill me,” said the victim, identified as “Marie.”

Marie recalled the horror of Wednesday night, when a man drove up and kidnapped her at gunpoint as she was walking in Cooper-Young.

Once in the car, the suspect drove off, hitting Marie in the head. She said the suspect told her not to look at him while he put on a mask – and she planned an escape.

“I gotta get out of this car. I don’t know how I am going to do it, but I have to get out of this car,” Marie said.

The one chance at freedom came as the car door opened. Marie told FOX13 she jumped out of the moving vehicle as it was going about 25 miles-per-hour.

She broke her wrist and got scrapes all over her body. But Marie managed to hide and eventually get help.

According to police reports, that same suspect is wanted for shooting at and robbing an Uber Eats driver minutes later a few blocks away.

That crime was captured by one of the Crime Watch cameras in Cooper-Young.

“I don’t understand why he robbed her but stole me,” said Marie. “Be careful, be mindful of your surroundings. This can happen to anybody.”

Police said the suspect was a man wearing a white shirt and blue jeans. The vehicle was possibly a Nissan Maxima or Toyota Camry around 2010 model.

