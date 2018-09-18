0 'He wasn't outside the house': Family, friends claim MPD officer shot man inside home

SOUTH MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man was shot by a police officer after a traffic stop in South Memphis on Monday.

MPD said Martavious Banks was armed and ran from officers, and an officer shot him after a “confrontation” on Gill Avenue.

Banks’ family and friends, however, told FOX13 that is completely false. They said the officer shot him inside his home.

Banks’ friend Travis said Banks was shot by an officer inside his home on Gill Avenue.

“He wasn’t outside the house,” Travis said. “He didn’t get shot pulling up to the house. He got shot inside the house.”

Police said they pulled Banks over Monday at 6:30 p.m. They said he was armed, got out of the car and started running from police. That’s when one officer fired.

Travis said Banks yelled, “I’m shot, help me.”

“I’m like who in there because I heard the gun shots,” Travis said.

Banks’ friends and family shared a video on social media. They tell FOX13 they were in the home when it all happened.

“I heard the gun shots,” Travis said. “I heard when the bullet ripped through the glass.”

Police have yet to say where the man was shot. Regardless of that, one man said it is unacceptable.

