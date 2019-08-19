  • 'Heat Advisory' issued, pop-up showers possible in the Mid-South

    By: Elisabeth D'Amore , Brittani Dubose , Joey Sulipeck , Patrick Pete

    Updated:
    • Heat Advisory issued for Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday
    • Afternoon feel like temps will be above 105 for most in the Mid-South
    • Afternoon pop- up showers and storms possible through Wednesday
    • Scattered showers and storms move in for Thursday and Friday
    • The rain will help cool down temps to near 90 with lower feel like temps
    • Watch the video above for the latest on this week’s hot temps!
       

    Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

    CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

    Trending stories:

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories