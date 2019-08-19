- Heat Advisory issued for Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday
- Afternoon feel like temps will be above 105 for most in the Mid-South
- Afternoon pop- up showers and storms possible through Wednesday
- Scattered showers and storms move in for Thursday and Friday
- The rain will help cool down temps to near 90 with lower feel like temps
- Watch the video above for the latest on this week's hot temps!
