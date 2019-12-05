'Her life is forever changed:' Family speaks out after mother killed, 8-year-old shot & paralyzed

BROWNSVILLE, Tenn. - Police are still searching for the person responsible for shooting and killing a pregnant woman.
Alexis Branch, 24, was killed along with her unborn baby.
An 8-year-old girl, Leah Walker, was left paralyzed and Branch's mother was shot in the arm.
The shooting happened at an apartment in Brownsville, TN, Monday night.
Walker is trying her best to pull through.
Her family told FOX13 she is very weak and unresponsive right now.
Now the family is working to pull together the money to cover medical bills because Branch did not have any insurance.
The family has set up a GoFundMe to help cover the cost.
