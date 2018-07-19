  • 'Hope Works' helps Mid-South prisoners get back on their feet

    By: Courtney Mickens

    Updated:

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A Memphis organization dedicated to helping prisoners getting back on their feet has a new headquarters.

    Their new location is very strategic to helping more families.

    Trending stories:

    Hope Works also offers classes to people who are not in prison.

    For more information on this program, click here.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories