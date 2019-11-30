'I am ready for war': Father charged after barricading himself inside home with 11-month-old

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A Memphis father has been charged after causing a massive disturbance in South Memphis Friday afternoon.
Officers were asked to escort a local mother to a home on Masterson Cove to pick up her 11-month-old from her child's father, Redarius Jones, 21.
When they arrived at the home and knocked on the door, Jones opened the door and fire a shot at the mother and an officer with a handgun.
Police said Jones fired two additional shots while screaming "I am ready for war with you b****** today!"
After about three hours of negotiating, Jones peacefully surrendered to MPD. He told investigators he 'blacked out' during the incident.
Jones has been charged with four counts criminal attempt first degree murder, one count aggravated assault, and four counts employment of a firearm with the intent to commit felony.
He's expected in court Dec. 2 at 9 a.m.
