0 'I am sleepy because I am drunk': Man arrested after crashing car into Memphis shopping center

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - One person was arrested, and another was rushed to the hospital after a multi-vehicle accident caused a car to crash into a Memphis shopping center.

According to police, the crash happened around 7 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Lamar Avenue and Kimball Avenue.

After the two vehicles collides, police said one of the cars involved crashed into the Stop and Save convenience store at that location.

Investigators identified Edward Golden, 56, as the person responsible for the crash.

According to a police affidavit, officers said Golden had watery eyes, slurred speech and an “odor of intoxicants on his breath.”

When police asked Golden if he had been drinking alcohol that night, he admitted to drinking three 24-ounce glasses of Miller High Life.

He was taken to Regional One to be an evaluation. Police said while walking into the hospital, Golden told officers, “I am sleepy because I am drunk.”

Golden was arrested on multiple charges, including DUI, public intoxication, and reckless driving.

Investigators said one man – who has not been identified – was taken to Regional One in critical condition after the incident.

The details surrounding what caused the initial crash are still unclear.

Also, in the areas surrounding where that crash happened, MLGW reported there were more than 9,000 customers without power. Power was fully restored about an hour later.

Officials did not clarify if the crash was related to the outages.

Officers are on the scene of a two vehicle accident at Lamar and Kimball.



Preliminary information: One vehicle has struck a building. A male is being transported in critical condition to Regional One. — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) August 22, 2019

