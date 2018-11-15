0 'I don't know what happened': 2 dead, 44 injured when tour bus flips on slick Mississippi road

Two people are dead and dozens of others were injured after a tour bus flipped near the DeSoto County and Marshall County line.

PHOTOS: 2 dead, dozens injured after tour bus crashes on slick Mississippi highway

The accident happened Wednesday afternoon as a wintry mix of precipitation was falling in the area. The bus overturned in the area of Highway 69 and Highway 78.

There were more than 40 people onboard.

Investigators told FOX13 the crash happened at the bottom of the overpass on the highway. They believe the bus hit a patch of ice and flipped.

Notably, police said three other wrecks happened in that same area on Wednesday.

Two people were killed and dozens of others were injured in the crash. They were identified by officials as Cynthia Hardin and Betty Russell, both Huntsville residents.

Police said all of the victims were taken to multiple hospitals in the area, including Baptist DeSoto, Baptist Collierville, and Methodist.

19 people were sent to Baptist DeSoto -- 3 in serious condition and 16 with an unknown extent of their injuries.

Seven people were sent to Baptist Collierville. The extent of their injuries are unknown.

Also, 18 people were taken to Methodist Hospital in Olive Branch – bringing the total number of injuries to 44.

FOX13 spoke with one victim after she was released from the hospital, and she was still in shock.

"I'm watching the bus, like it spinned once and then the second spin it started picking up speed," said Veronica Love.

The bus was operated by a company named Teague. It was based out of Huntsville, Alabama and was on its way to Tunica, Miss. The company issued the following statement on Facebook.

Love said she has taken the bus ride from Huntsville to Tunica several times before with no issues.

"I don't know what happened honestly and truly," Love said. "I don't know what happened."

