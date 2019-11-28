"I felt like I was having a heart attack": Woman urging other diabetics to seek aggressive treatment

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - More than one in ten people in Shelby County suffer from either type one or type two diabetes.
Aubrey Semien is one of them.
She recently had her own wake-up call that immediately put her on the lookout for signs of deadly trouble.
"I felt like I was having a heart attack. Twice," Semien said.
Semien thought her only issue was Type 2 Diabetes.
But, the more problems she had, the more concerned she became. Semien feared she was having a heart attack.
