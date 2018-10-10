'I got you right where I want you': Man arrested for attacking woman with extension cord

Memphis police arrested a man for attacking a woman after stole a key to get inside, police said.
Detectives wrote in an arrest affidavit that Richard Villa had a key and unlocked the victim's home on October 8, 2018.
Police said he took the key three days before the attack.
When he walked inside, the suspect, whom police described as very irate, said "I got you right where I want you."
Villa started to punch the victim and used so much strength that he chipped her tooth. Villa grabbed an extension cord and started beating her and eventually tried to strangle her.
According to police, Villa tied the victim up with the cord and shoved a t-shirt in her mouth. He told her not to move and said he was going to kill her, police said.
After the beating, he threw her in the corner and told her to face the wall and do not move, police said.
Villa was arrested and is charged with Aggravated Kidnapping and Aggravated Burglary.
