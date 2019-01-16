'I just had to dust that young cat': Memphis man says why he ran from police

A man gave police an unusual response as to why the chose to run from officers after being accused of shoplifting.
The court records said employees at the Family Dollar on the 1100 block of South Bellevue Boulevard saw a Michael Shields, 57, put two air fresheners in his pocket.
He then walked out of the business without paying, police said.
A plain-clothed officer in the area saw employees following the man and taking photos of him. He called for backup.
When the officer arrived, Shields took off running, the arrest affidavit said.
He was eventually caught and arrested. Shields told police he ran because 'I just had to dust that young cat.'
Michael A. Shields is charged with Theft of Property and Evading Arrest.
