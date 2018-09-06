0 'I just thought everyone was dead.' Suspect killed during Memphis home invasion

Three people forced their way into a Memphis home, but only two made it out alive after someone in the residence opened fire.

Around 2 a.m. Wednesday morning, the suspects stormed their way into a residence on North Stevens Circle. One of the suspects is dead -- and the two others are on the run.

Five people, including a toddler, were inside the home. At some point, someone grabbed a gun and started shooting.

A man who was in the house spoke with FOX13. He was too afraid to show his face.

"They rushed the house and they came after us,' he explained.

The man told FOX13 the suspects demanded money and then started firing.

"Once I started hearing multiple gunshots, I just thought everyone was dead," he said.

With the men still in the home and his family in danger, the man took drastic measures to contact police. He jumped out a window and ran to the nearest precinct

When officers arrived at the home, they found a man dead outside. It was one of the suspects. The two others escaped.

@ 2:20 am, officers responded to a Home Invasion Robbery at 690 N. Stevens Circle. While on the scene, officers found that 3 males, who were armed, forced their way into the home. One of the suspects was shot & killed by someone within the home. 2 unknown susps fled the scene. — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) September 5, 2018

Inside the home, there were multiple bullet holes.

Homicide detectives were at the home all morning. They determined someone inside the home shot and killed one of the three suspects.

Police have not said if the shooter will face any charges.

Anyone with information about the home invasion is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

