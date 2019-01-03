'I'll get out jail, come back, and kill you': Man arrested for attacking wife, deputies say

A Memphis man was arrested after deputies said said he attacked his wife and threatened to kill her on New Year's Day.
According to the arrest affidavit, the victim told police Abdulkarim Alghazali had called her fat and ugly multiple times. When she confronted him about it, the two got into a verbal fight. The suspect then left for work.
When he returned, he was armed with a handgun and began yelling at the victim to 'get out.'
She tried to change clothes, but he refused to let her and said 'leave as your are.' She then tried to grab their daughter to go, but he started hitting her on both sides of the head with the barrel of the gun and slapped her face, the arrest affidavit said.
The suspect also told the victim, "I'll get out jail, come back, and kill you."
Deputies arrived on the scene and Alghazali was arrested and charged with Aggravated Assault.
The suspect is also not allowed to have any contact with the victim, according to his bond conditions.
