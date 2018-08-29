'I'll gut him if you don't give me my phone back:' Woman charged after fight over food stamp card

A fight over a cell phone and food stamps card escalated when a woman grabbed two knives and held it up to a child's neck, police said.
According to police, the victim's father was arguing with his girlfriend Gracie Pollard. The victim's father noticed she had his food stamp card and then asked for it back. She refused and the victim then took her cellphone as a way to get his card back.
The arrest affidavit said Pollard then grabbed their two-year-old boy, picked up two knives, held it to his chest and said "I'll gut him if you don't give me my phone back."
The couple gave each other the items and police arrived on the scene.
Gracie Pollard, 26, was arrested and charged with Aggravated Child Abuse and Neglect
