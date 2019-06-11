'I'll kill you! Get on the ground!' Body camera footage shows deadly police shooting in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A Memphis Police lieutenant won't face any charges for the April 2018 shooting death of Terrance Carlton.
Officials have not identified the officer at this time, the DA's office did release body cam video and a paper trail to explain why charges won't be filed.
>>No charges for fatal officer-involved shooting in Memphis
About 15 seconds before the shooting, the video appears to show the MPD lieutenant saying, "motherf****r I'll kill you! Get on the ground! Get on the ground! Get on the ground!."
He tells Carlton to get on the ground and put his face in the dirt. That's when Carlton, in a sideways fetal position, begins to move. He said, "I’m going to kill you, (expletive),” according to the DA's office.
That's when the shots were fired.
Shortly after you can hear officer sobbing about the fatal shooting in the video.
FOX13's Kody Leibowitz breaks down why the officer won't be facing charges. Watch the raw video, tonight at 5.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}