'I'm about that life': Man arrested for firing gun at ex-girlfriend's current boyfriend, police say

Memphis police arrested a man for putting a gun to the victim's head, court records said.
Police said the victim went to his girlfriend's house on the 2800 block of Whitney Avenue. When he arrived, the father of his girlfriend's child, Gavin Smith, approached him and the two men started arguing.
The victim walked away and said, "I don't have anything to say to you because last time you threatened my life."
When the victim turned around, police said Smith pushed him to the ground, put a pistol to his head and said, 'You want to be about that life, I'm about that life." The victim then grabbed the pistol and pushed it to the side. The gun went off, and the two fought over the gun. Eventually, the weapon fell to the ground and the victim ran away.
He went to a nearby house for help and then continued running. While he was fleeing for his life, Smith fired another shot at him, court records said.
Smith is charged with Attempted Second Degree Murder.
