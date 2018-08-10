'I'm an alcoholic don't mess with me': Man wanted for robbing bank at gunpoint

Memphis police are searching for a bank robber who made an unusual threat while holding up a bank.
On August 4, a man entered the Southern Security Bank on the 3500 block of Ridgeway Meadow Parkway.
He pointed a gun at the tellers and demanded cash.
During the robbery, the suspect said, “I’m an alcoholic so don’t mess with me.” After taking the money, the suspect fled the scene on foot.
He was last seen in the Ridgewyck Apartments on Knight Arnold Road.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Tennessee inmate convicted of rape, murder of child executed by lethal injection
- ‘Momo challenge’ encourages teens to self-harm, attempt suicide
- Suspects charged with kidnapping Olive Branch boy given $600k bond
- Student's arm broken after being jumped by 10 suspects at bus stop
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}