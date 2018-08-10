  • 'I'm an alcoholic don't mess with me': Man wanted for robbing bank at gunpoint

    Updated:

    Memphis police are searching for a bank robber who made an unusual threat while holding up a bank. 

    On  August 4, a man entered the Southern Security Bank on the 3500 block of Ridgeway Meadow Parkway. 

    He pointed a gun at the tellers and demanded cash. 

    During the robbery, the suspect said, “I’m an alcoholic so don’t mess with me.” After taking the money, the suspect fled the scene on foot.

    He was last seen in the Ridgewyck Apartments on Knight Arnold Road. 

    Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

    CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

    Trending stories:

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories