0 'I'm finna go turn up': BlocBoy JB released from jail, will perform at Beale Street Music Festival

SHELBY CO., Tenn. - Memphis rap star BlockBoy JB is still scheduled to perform at Beale Street Music Festival Friday night, despite being arrested this morning on several criminal charges. He was released from jail around 4:45 p.m. Friday.

The rapper, whose real name is James Baker, is charged with Convicted Felon in Possession of a handgun, speeding, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Possession of Controlled Substance Marijuana.

Blocboy JB just got released from 201 Poplar. The first thing he said is “I’m about to go turn up.” pic.twitter.com/PPKLI98MrF — Jeremy Pierre FOX13 (@JeremypierreFOX) May 3, 2019

BlocBoy JB is scheduled to perform at the FedEx Stage at 7:20 p.m. tonight.

The rapper was detained by deputies in Shelby County Friday afternoon, along with several others, at a home near Shelby Drive and Forest Hill Irene Road.

SCSO deputies said it was part of a multi-agency investigation. Authorities said 20 people were detained from the home.

Baker’s attorney told FOX13 investigators did not come to the rapper’s home looking for him, but rather someone he knows.

“They weren’t looking for him, and there was no warrant for him personally,” Murray Wells explained. “They may have been looking for other suspects on the premises.”

However, an arrest affidavit said the rapper was the target of a warrant because investigators believed he was hiding a wanted man. He was not charged with any crimes related to that fugitive, who was found in the attic as detectives executed a search warrant.

READ MORE: BlocBoy JB named target of warrant, accused of hiding wanted criminal, documents say

Investigators spent the day thoroughly searching and pulling things out of Baker’s home. Officials originally did not say what was taken, but arresting documents indicate drugs and several guns were seized as evidence.

The arrest came less than 24 hours before BlocBoy JB was scheduled to perform at the Beale Street Music Festival.

RELATED: Beale Street Music Festival 2019: Showtimes, parking, tickets and more

Robert Griffin, a spokesperson for Memphis in May, told FOX13 BlocBoy JB will perform tonight after being released on bond. Jail records show the rapper was granted a $15,000 bond.

Griffin said BlocBoy JB has not been convicted, so it would be premature to pull him from the festival.

The rapper had been arrested for drug and weapon charges in Shelby County on Feb. 28, 2019, stemming from an incident that happened in July 2018.

