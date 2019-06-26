0 'I'm going to kill you': Memphis man accused of shooting at ex-wife and her children

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A Memphis man is facing several charges following an encounter with his ex-wife, according to an arrest affidavit.

The affidavit states Dedrick Banzant, 37, has been arrested for attempted murder, aggravated assault and property vandalism.

The suspect’s ex-wife reported she was parked outside of the 2300 block of Park Avenue when Banzant damaged the roof of her 2017 Chevrolet Camaro.

According to the police affidavit, the incident happened around 9:30 p.m. on June 24, and the victim drove home after.

Investigators said Banzant arrived at the victim’s residence and stood by the victim’s vehicle with a rifle in his hands.

The victim reported Banzant said, “I’m going to kill you,” and began firing shots at her.

The arrest affidavit states the victim ran inside of her home, where her children were located.

According to investigators, no one was injured but the home was struck by several bullets, and shell casings were located at the scene.

Police said the woman provided a written statement, which expressed the fear Banzant caused her.

Investigators reported the victim identified Banzant as the person responsible for shooting at her and damaging her vehicle.

According to the affidavit, the suspect was arrested on June 25. The vehicle damage is worth $2,500 and the house is $600.

