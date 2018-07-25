0 'I'm going to s*** in the back of your squad car,' woman says during unruly drug arrest, police say

A Memphis woman had some choice words for an officer while she was being detained, according to court records FOX13 obtained.

Police said officers pulled over the car in front on the 200 block of North Cleveland for a traffic stop.

Trending stories:

When officers walked up to the side of the car, they saw a plastic baggie with a green leafy substance on the inside.

The driver, Donesia W. Wiggins was taken outside of the car and detained.

The arrest affidavit said Wiggins told police, "It may smell like but there is only some small roaches, cuz I was smoking it earlier."

As police were detained her, she also said, "I'm going to shit in your squad car if you put me in the back seat," MPD said.

She was then put in the back of the car anyway.

Officers found what appeared to be marijuana, a dollar bill with white powder inside the car, and three straws with white powdery substance on them inside the car.

Police then tried to arrest Wiggins, and put handcuffs on her. During this time, she started to act out. She frantically started screaming and kicking at officers, police said. MPD then sprayed 'a chemical agent' to subdue her,

She became even more irate and started trying to bite one of the officers.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.