'I'm tired of you taking my sh*t!': Girlfriend cuts boyfriend with knife after arguing over sugar

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A girlfriend cut her boyfriend with a knife after arguing over a bag of sugar at their Memphis apartment.
Officers responded to an aggravated assault in the 1100 block of Semmes Street near Orange Mound.
The victim told police his girlfriend, cut him in the palm of his right hand with a utility knife, according to MPD.
He told police he had an argument with his girlfriend over sugar in the kitchen of their apartment.
The girlfriend told her boyfriend, “I’m tired of you taking my sh*t!”
He then ran to the bedroom and locked to door to get away from his girlfriend. His girlfriend fled the scene before police got there.
The victim was taken to Regional One in non-critical condition.
No arrests have been made at this point.
