0 'I need help.' Memphis mother shot in head shortly after being reported missing, family says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A Memphis mother was a victim in a Whitehaven double shooting that left her clinging to life and a man dead.

The shooting happened around 1:30 Monday morning in the 1200 block of Favell Drive. Investigators were on the scene for nearly nine hours.

Issacca Powell, 28, was killed in the shooting. FOX13 spoke with his family members, who said the murder victim was a father of seven.

“He was an incredible young man,” Powel’s godmother, Valerie Rhodes, said. “He was a family man. He took care of his kids… took care of his family.”

Family members identified the other victim as Sierra Stornes – a 32-year-old mother of three. She was the subject of a CityWatch alert for a missing and endangered adult Monday morning.

Memphis police sent out the CityWatch at 1:43 a.m. It stated she had been missing since 1:10 a.m. – 20 minutes before the shooting.

Details surrounding her disappearance were alarming.

Police said Stornes left her home Sunday to go to a part and was supposed to be home by 10 p.m. She didn’t get home at the scheduled time, so her niece called her.

The niece told officers Stornes picked up the phone and said “I need help” before the line disconnected, according to the CityWatch. The niece contacted Stornes through Facebook messenger at 11:02 and received a similar response, but nothing more.

Family members couldn’t get ahold of Stornes from that point forward.

A family member – who did not want to be named – told FOX13 Stornes was the female victim in the Favell Drive shooting.

Doctors told family has no brain activity and is on life support. She was allegedly shot in the head multiple times, according to a family member.

No arrests have been made in the case. If you have any information regarding the shooting, call Crime stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

