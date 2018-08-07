'I see him every time I close my eyes.' Woman comes face-to-face with gunman on drive to work

MARSHALL CO., Miss. - A Tennessee woman is speaking out after being shot at on a Mississippi highway last week.
Police said Brandon Chambers, 28, opened fire on cars on Highway 72 around noon on July 31.
Chambers hit two vehicles with gunshots – a mail carrier and a vehicle carrying a woman on her way to work – before running into a wooded area to hide.
The woman whose car was hit spoke with FOX13 about the incident she says she cannot get out of her head.
She remembers the terrifying experience, and explains why she sees him every time she closes her eyes – on FOX13 News at 5.
Investigators told FOX13 Chambers burglarized two homes before the shooting.
