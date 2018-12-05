0 'I thought we lost our son': Memphis parents speak out after child ejected from bus in Arkansas

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - FOX13 heard from a mother and father of one the children injured in the deadly bus crash in Arkansas.

That deadly bus crash killed Kameron Johnson, 9, and injured at least 45 others outside of Little Rock from a Memphis youth football league.

The parents who spoke with FOX13 said their child was ejected from the charter bus.

That 10-year-old, who was too emotional to talk on camera, is out of the hospital but is bruised up pretty badly.

“I thought we lost our son, first thing my only son,” said Treyshun Ealy, the father.

Ealy and his wife recapped getting the phone call Monday about K’Treun Ealy.

“He said that all he remember is he woke up on the side somewhere on the grass laying on top of a lot of sticks, he kind of remember going up and down,” said his mother, Kalashun Ealy.

K-Treun got out of the hospital Monday night, but pictures of him are surfacing the internet.

Even though he doesn’t like to talk about that tragic accident, his father said the 10-year-old is trying to stay strong for his family.

“We keep asking him if he’s alright, because I feel his pain when I look at his face. I look at all the scars, I feel the pain,” said Treyshun.

Teammates who are a part of the Orange Mound Youth Association, a football program made up of several teams of players all across the city, were heading back to Memphis from an All Star Game in Dallas.

That’s when the bus driver lost control and rolled over, resulting in several children being trapped.

Grief counseling is still available to the teammates and their families.

The Achievement School District, Aspire Public Schools, and School Seed Foundation are partnering to collect funds to support the family of Johnson.

According to officials, the fund is to help pay for funeral expenses. You can find more information about donating here.

