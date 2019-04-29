0 'I told you I was going to kill you.' Man accused of killing Memphis mom had violent criminal past

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The man accused of killing a Memphis mother in front of her children has a lengthy criminal history, including a previous case where he allegedly told the victim “I told you I was going to kill you today,” according to court documents.

Latarica Stripling was killed on April 25, 2019. The shooting happened around 11 p.m. in the 700 block of Kentucky Street.

Witnesses told FOX13 they came outside after hearing gunshots and saw Stripling lying in the parking lot. Police pronounced her dead on the scene – and witnesses said her children saw the shooting unfold.

At the time, police said the shooting was the result of a possible domestic situation. A day later, a warrant was issued for Michael McKinnie on charges of First-Degree Murder, Reckless Endangerment and Convicted Felon in Possession of a Handgun.

A look into McKinnie’s criminal record revealed several incidents in the past. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation sent FOX13 a list of the charges.

In 2003, McKinnie was convicted of Voluntary Manslaughter. He was sentenced to 10 years in prison, but future criminal history records indicate he did not serve the full sentence.

In 2010, McKinnie was charged and pleaded guilty to Possession of Cocaine with Intent to Sell. Police said he was pulled over in Binghampton for not wearing a seatbelt. An officer saw McKinnie “reaching towards the radio console as if he was trying to hide a weapon,” so he called for backup, according to an arrest affidavit.

It was discovered that McKinnie was driving on a suspended license and he was detained. While searching the radio console, officers found a large plastic bag that appeared to be “crack cocaine packaged for sale.”

Police said McKinnie refused to give a statement, but he did claim ownership of the drugs. Officers also found $931 on him.

Two years later in 2012, McKinnie was charged with Aggravated Assault and Attempted First-Degree Murder. That charges stemmed from an incident in Sherwood Forest that started with an argument.

Police said McKinnie was arguing with a man when he left and went to a neighboring home. When he returned, he allegedly stabbed another man in the back with a screwdriver.

McKinnie allegedly left but returned a short time later with a gun and fired shots. He missed the first time but returned two more times and eventually hit a third man who was not the original target, according to police documents.

The TBI report indicates McKinnie was convicted of Aggravated Assault in that case and sentenced to five years in prison. The Attempted First-Degree Murder Charge was dropped.

In 2017, McKinnie was charged in a separate violent crime involving the victim of the Kentucky Street homicide. Police records indicate McKinnie and Stripling were married at the time.

Stripling told police she and her husband had been separated, but she stopped by the house to get the children’s clothes. While in the home, McKinnie allegedly said “I told you I was going to kill you today” before grabbling Stripling from behind and strangling her, according to an arrest affidavit.

Stripling told police she passed out for about 15 minutes – and her daughter witnessed the attack. McKinnie took off before police arrived. He was arrested five days after the incident, but the case was later dismissed due to a lack of prosecution.

