0 'I watched him float until the car sank': Woman saw man drive his car into Mississippi River

MEMPHIS, TN. - The search for a man who drove his car into the Mississippi River continued Monday morning.

Officials said crews out in the river and in the air have been searching for the man and his vehicle.

However, there is still no sign of the missing man or his car.

According to MPD, officers arrived to the scene at Greenbelt Park, at the far north end of Mud Island around 5 p.m. for an accident. When MPD arrived they were told by people in the area a car drove into the river.

A Tennessee Wildlife and Resource Agent confirmed with me MPD is searching for a car in the Mississippi River. MFD on the scene as well. pic.twitter.com/FYeoC62lvT — Jeremy Pierre FOX13 (@JeremypierreFOX) September 16, 2018

MPD told FOX13 this is an ongoing investigation.

Emergency responders told FOX13 the man “drove off the boat ramp on the north end” Sunday.

FOX13’s Scott Madaus spoke with a woman who saw the man drive into the river and called 911.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:

Joia Threets told FOX13 she saw the man sitting in his car for at least 30 minutes before he stepped on the gas, plunging into the river.

“I saw him going towards the dock and next I heard the rubble, then I heard the splash from water,” said Threets. “I grabbed my phone, a friend of mine grabbed hers, and we were calling.”

Threets called 911 to explain what had happened.

Emergency crews responded moments later, but there was little she could do.

“I watched him float until the car sank all the way in,” Threets said. “You just have to pray and just hope things like that just don't happen. It’s hard to see such a tragedy.”

If you have any information, call Memphis police.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.