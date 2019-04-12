'I will devour you and your family,' Collierville man accused of stalking woman and her loved ones

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A Memphis man was arrested on April 11 for allegedly stalking a woman, according to the Shelby County arrest affidavit.
According to the affidavit, Samuel Hamm showed up at the victim's job. The female victim told officers that Hamm is a former high school classmate.
The victim also informed officers that Hamm, who was loud and irate, arrived at her sister's home on April 10. According to the victim, Hamm said he has her 'powers' and she has 'cursed him for the past two years.'
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
The woman told officers she is unsure how the defendant found her home and employment address.
According to the victim, Hamm told her she would 'devour her and her family,' The woman told police she is fearful for her life and has video surveillance that shows the defendant trespassing her home.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}