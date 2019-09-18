0 'I'm sorry...' Memphis mayoral candidate Tami Sawyer hosts community conversation to explain tweets

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis mayoral candidate and Commissioner Tami Sawyer is apologizing for her controversial and inappropriate tweets from her past.

Some tweets were about police and the LGBTQ community.

The tweets got the attention of the Tennessee Equality Project, a statewide LGBTQ advocacy group.

In a Facebook Live, the group asked Sawyer for a community conversation to explain those tweets and changed her perspective from 2014 to now.

“I’m sorry that I hurt so many people.” Those are the works that Sawyer repeated several times during the Facebook Live.

The apology comes after the LGBTQ advocacy group, the Tennessee Equality Project, called Sawyer to explain this controversial tweet from 2014: “We had a teacher that was a closeted lesbian. Decided it was our duty to out her. She quit after a semester. #meangirls”

Sawyer said in response to the tweet, “I'm not going to ask your community to forgive me today. Hear my apology is what I'm asking, work with me. If there's more you want to see me do -- ask me. We are going to run this race for the next two weeks and half painful or not.”

During the Facebook Live, Sawyer was surrounded by LGBTQ advocates, including the Ginger Leonard, board member for Tennessee Equality Project. She asked Sawyer, “What began your evolution how can we be certain that you are going to stay on the path that you have started?”

Sawyer said she wants to continue advocate for the LGBTQ community.

“I'm open to doing this work consistently. regardless of what happens on Election Day. This is not about Election Day for me, you all are people that I have to be with because I want to be with you for the rest of my work in this city, and that's elected or not.”

It's important to note, that no media outlet was invited to ask the mayoral candidate questions about the controversy during this Facebook Live.

Sawyer said she wants to be involved in future events like Pride, but only if she’s welcome.

