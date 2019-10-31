0 'It's cold in there'; Several parents check kids out of school early due to heating issue

FRAYSER, Tenn. - Several parents checked their kids out of one Frayser school early today because there was no heat in their classrooms.

Destiny Myett is a freshman at MLK Prep. Her mother picked her up at 1 p.m. Thursday because she said the temps inside the classrooms were simply unbearable.

“It’s cold in there,” Myett said. She said the heat inside the school didn’t feel like it was working at all.

FOX13 asked Myett how cold it felt inside the building. “Same as outside,” she said. It was 41 degrees outside at the time.

A spokesperson for Frayser Community Schools told FOX13 their maintenance crew must switch from air to heat when the temps drop. The switch over happened Thursday morning and the building was heating up throughout the day.

Parents told FOX13 they don’t understand why school administrators didn’t make the switch at the end of the day Wednesday.

“It’s a problem,” said Jessica Gregor, whose child attends MLK Prep. “You got all these kids cold. It was a bunch of kids in the office calling home to be picked up just in the few minutes that I was sitting there. They need to fix it.”

School district leaders said the switch-over process can make it difficult to measure temperatures because the inside of the building might not reflect the outside. They said this is the case in most older buildings like MLK Prep that do not have an automatic HVAC system.

“Definitely makes her not want to be there,” Gregor said. “She’s too cold. She doesn’t want to stay in class. That’s the problem.”

FOX13 asked the district spokesperson why they did not make the switch earlier. She said there’s a period where the contractors switch over all the schools in the area. They were scheduled for Thursday. The district called to see if they could come Wednesday, but they were booked.

The district told FOX13 students can expect a comfortable environment when they return to class Friday.



