0 'It's death till we part': Memphis man allegedly tried to kill woman, but gun jammed twice

A woman is lucky to be alive after her boyfriend attacked her and tried to kill her, police said.

According to Memphis Police Department, Terrance Mull went over to the victim's house on January 9.

After he got there, the victim asked her key back and when he went to leave, she refused to hug him.

"You think I'm going to go out like this? It's till death we part," Mull said, according to the police report.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:

Mull then pulled a gun and placed it to the victim's stomach. court records said. He pulled the trigger, but the gun jammed, police said.

The victim started to retreat and once the gun was unjammed, Mull shot her in the arm and it grazed her neck, detectives wrote in the affidavit.

Her children came down from the stairs and were met by a gun being pointed at them, police said.

Mull told them to go back upstairs or he would kill her son, police said.

After they left, he pointed the gun at the victim again. For the second time, it jammed.

He started to choke the victim and during the struggle, she was able to grab the gun and throw it away from the suspect, the victim told police.

He fled from the scene, police said.

Terrance Mull was later arrested and is charged with Attempted First-Degree Murder, Aggravated Assault and Possessio of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony.

© 2019 Cox Media Group.