0 'It shouldn't have got to this point,' Victim's family say the man was not a threat to officer

HELENA-WEST HELENA, Ark. - Arkansas State Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting in the Mid-South and the Helena-West Helena police officer involved is on paid administrative leave.

The mayor of Helena-West Helena said the shooting happened off Caney Smith Creek off Springdale Road.

Markell Barrow, 35, who was shot was taken to Regional One, where he is in stable condition. The officer was unharmed.

The Arkansas State Police were called, the scene was taped off and the case is currently under investigation. State police said Barrow was holding a gun and pointing it at the police officer when the shooting happened.

"This is standard procedure for all police-involved shootings. Reportedly, the man who was shot was brandishing a gun and threatening. The state police will complete an investigation and report accordingly," Kevin Smith, the Mayor of Helena West-Helena said.

But Barrow’s family told FOX13 he has a mental illness. They also said Barrow was scared, and not a threat.

“He wasn’t on his meds, but when he saw the police coming it frightened him,” Barrow’s aunt said.

Barrow’s family told FOX13 the 35-year-old was at his mother’s home when he started hallucinating.

“She didn’t call the police, she called ambulance service so they could get him to the hospital. She told them that he had a gun, she didn’t leave anything out. Pafford [ambulance] called the police,” Barrow’s aunt said.

Arkansas State Police said when the officer arrived, Barrow had a gun and refused to drop it, which prompted the Helena-West Helena police officer to shoot Barrow.

But his aunt told FOX13 the police department knew her nephew had a mental illness. She said she thinks officers need more training for situations like this one.

“I’m mad because it shouldn’t have got to that point. It shouldn't have got to that point when we told you everything and we didn’t hide anything,” she said.

Mayor Kevin Smith said there are now two internal affairs investigations into this shooting – one by the Helena-West Helena police department and another by Arkansas State Police.

