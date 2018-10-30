'It was engulfed in flames.' String of devastating engine fires tied to vehicles from specific plant

ATLANTA - Federal regulators will soon decide whether to investigate a rash of engine fires in vehicles built in Georgia.
FOX13’s sister station in Atlanta, WSB, found three of the Kia and Hyundai models in question came from the Kia plant in West Point.
READ MORE FOX13 INVESTIGATES STORIES
Safety watchdogs said for certain models and model years, the cars and SUVs are burning at a rate six times higher than competitor vehicles.
Cellphone video shows the bottom of 2012 Kia Sorento burst into flames as it’s driving down a road.
"Get over! Get over!" a driver can be heard screaming at the Sorento, urging them to pull over.
See the terrifying video of the cars bursting into flames as they are driving down the highway and hear from families whose cars caught fire, tonight on FOX13 News at 9 p.m.
A watchdog group – in an effort to try and protect drivers – is petitioning the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration to investigate 2011-2014 Kia Sorentos and Optimas, 2010-2015 Kia Souls and 2011-2014 Hyundai Sonatas and Santa Fes.
The records of 143 non-collision fires were part of the consumer investigation. Forty percent of the cars were manufactured in Georgia, more than any other single plant.
About 80 percent of the engines involved came from a separate Hyundai factory in Alabama.
For the full story – including a response from Kia – watch FOX13 News at 9 p.m.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}