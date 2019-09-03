0 'It was racist' Memphis Magazine cover sparks controversy across the city

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The backlash continues Tuesday over the now-pulled Memphis Magazine cover.

Late last week, Memphis Magazine published its September issue with a cover depicting caricatures of three Memphis mayoral candidates.

The outcry was swift online and the magazine, days later, pulled its September issue.

On Tuesday, state representatives, city and county leaders, and African American community leaders stood outside City Hall demanding more from Memphis Magazine and Memphis media, in general.

“It was far more than just being derogatory or insensitive; it was racist,” said state Rep. G.A. Hardaway (D-Memphis). “If that picture, if that photo was a word, then it would be the n-word the way it was depicted.”

“This is more of a concrete legitimizing clarion call of where we are and where we’ve been for far too long,” said Dr. Earle Fisher.

City council member Martavius Jones called on news organizations to add diversity throughout their publications: from the boardrooms to journalists.

“This is a challenge to the contemporary media, to the print media, to the broadcast media, have some diversity in your rooms,” said Jones.

A city activist shared photos of his frustrations with FOX13; he burned his magazine.

Outrage instantly filled social media.

A city activist shared photos of his frustrations with FOX13; he burned his magazine.

The magazine initially responded, then later their CEO, Anna Traverse, posted on the magazine’s website: “We Failed Memphis.”

“The first thing to say, and the only thing I ask you to hear if you do not read past this first sentence, is that I am profoundly sorry for the cover of the September issue of Memphis magazine and the pain it caused,” wrote Traverse. “Our editorial team has released a statement already, referencing the history of political caricature. That statement was inadequate.” Traverse would not speak on camera with FOX13 on Tuesday but did answer our questions. “We do not plan to use Mr. [Chris] Ellis’ services again in the future,” wrote Traverse in an email to FOX13. Ellis, the artist of the cover, was a freelancer with the magazine, said Traverse. “There was a debate about the cover and not everyone was in agreement,” Traverse wrote when asked about any debate on the publication of the cover. “When I became CEO not quite 90 days ago, I did so knowing that we needed to diversify as a team – as well as in our coverage – to better represent all of Memphis. That is what we intend to do. As for your immediate question, we will have further announcements within the next two weeks. We are additionally in discussions with several groups that offer bias training.” “Contemporary Media does have several journalists of color who contribute to the Memphis Flyer. We plan to be intentional about bringing more journalists of color into our publications. This will be one facet of our path forward.”

Memphis Magazine lists 25 staffers on its website; less than 10% are journalists of color, according to an accounting by FOX13.



