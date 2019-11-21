0 'James should be on the floor:' Penny speaks out against NCAA following Wiseman ruling

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The NCAA has decided the fate of James Wiseman.

Wiseman must sit out until January 12, meaning he will miss another 11 games.

The first game he is scheduled to return for is against South Florida.

On Nov. 8, the NCAA ruled Wiseman was ineligible to play for Memphis because coach Penny Hardaway provided money to help move Wiseman's family from Nashville to Memphis in 2017.

When the news first broke, Wiseman received a restraining order to play that night's game. Since then, the university, players, and fans alike were waiting to find out what punishment would be handed down.

Following the NCAA ruling, the University of Memphis released a statement. They plan to appeal the punishment.

"University will immediately appeal this decision. We expect a more fair and equitable resolution, and we will exhaust all avenues on James’ behalf. James will not compete in this evening’s contest," the UofM said.

While the University of Memphis and NCAA work towards a resolution, the star freshman will still be able to practice with the team.

Wiseman will also have to pay $11,500, the amount coach Hardaway provided, to a charity of his choice, the U of M said.

Read the University of Memphis' statement below:

Late this afternoon, the NCAA informed the University of Memphis that men’s basketball student-athlete James Wiseman must be withheld from 12 games of competition, stemming from a NCAA violation several years ago. James must sit nine games for the infraction and three additional games for those in which he has already competed this season. In addition, James must pay $11,500 to a charity of his choice. Based on case precedent, the circumstances of this case and other mitigating factors, the University will immediately appeal this decision. We expect a more fair and equitable resolution, and we will exhaust all avenues on James’ behalf. James will not compete in this evening’s contest.

The University of Memphis men's basketball team faces The Little Rock Trojans at the FedEx Forum. Tip-off is at 7 p.m.

